Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin was never in doubt that team-mate Mesut Ozil would remain at The Emirates.

The 29-year-old German international finally signed a new deal with The Gunners last week, ending months of speculation over his future.



Ozil had been heavily linked with a move to Serie A to join Juventus but speaking to the Daily Express, Bellerin explained that he and his fellow colleagues never had any doubts about where he would be playing his football next term.



“Everyone in the squad knew that he would remain here, “said the Spaniard, “He loves London and he loves Arsenal and he’s always angry when things go badly for the team.



We were all certain what his choice would be and we have a player of great quality who is really emotional about the club and its supporters.”



Ozil’s new deal takes him to the summer of 2021, having arrived at the club in 2013 from Real Madrid.