Ozil and Joao Mario's days may be numbered
26 September at 17:00Could German international Mesut Ozil and Portuguese star Joao Mario time with their respective clubs be coming to a close? According to a report from the Dally Star, not only is that a distinct possibility, but a swap may be in the works to send Ozil to the San Siro and Joao Mario to the Emirates.
With the Arsenal midfielder unable to agree to terms on a new contract with Arsenal and much criticism of his mercurial personality on the pitch, it appears he will no longer be wearing red and white when his contract expires next summer.
According to the report, manager Arsene Wenger has had his eye on Joao Mario, currently with Inter Milan. The French manager has reportedly been eyeing the midfielder for over a year. His form, much like Ozil’s, has been criticized for being erratic, and Inter may be open to a divorce.
Inter have the opportunity to begin negotiating with Ozil in January in an effort to bring him to Italy during the summer of 2018. However, the theory posits that they’d like to secure his services in January (he is currently out with a knee injury), and a swap with Joao Mario could tempt Wenger.
Matthew Klimberg
