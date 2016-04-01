Ozil: Arsenal star refuses to rule out return to Germany amid Bayern Munich rumours

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will run out of his contract in 2018 and several reports around Europe have linked the Germany star with a move out of the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, especially if the Gunners would eventually fail to qualify for the Champions League.



The former Real Madrid star is said to be a transfer target of Bayern Munich and questioned by Bild about his future, Ozil has refused to rule out a possible return to Germany.



"I don't want to exclude that. Many family members, especially my mother would welcome it if I were closer to home. I still have a year on my contract and I love Arsenal. At the moment, everything is still open”, Ozil said.



The Germany star also talked about his experience at Arsenal admitting that it has had some highs and lows.



“When the team’s on a bad run, somebody needs to be singled out, sadly most of the time it’s me but what makes me proud is that the first day the Arsenal fans sang the Ozil song. I’ve never experienced anything like it at any other club. It gives me goose bumps every time the fans sing that song.”

