Ozil makes two demands before he moves to Barca
29 December at 17:50Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been adamant that neither Alexis Sanchez nor Mesut Ozil will be leaving the Emirates before the season is over. However, recent reports indicate that Ozil may be the surprise move of the winter market.
The most likely destination for his services is Barcelona. But before millions of Blaugrana fans go out and buy his jersey, the German international wants to make certain that the club will meet two of his demands.
According to Don Balon, he wants a salary of 19 million euros per season. Such a high amount will put him in the same stratosphere as former-Barca forward Neymar, who earns more than 20 million per season with Paris Saint-Germain.
Secondly, he wants a guaranteed spot in the starting XI under Ernesto Valverde. With the World Cup looming, Ozil wants to make sure he’ll have the opportunity to defend Germany’s title.
Unfortunately for Barca fans, neither of these demands seem likely to be met. First off, the price is absurd. Secondly, Valverde isn’t likely to guarantee him minutes over Iniesta and Rakitic.
