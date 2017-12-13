Ozil tells Barcelona he has no agreement with any other club
13 December at 10:20Mesut Ozil is probably one of the most exciting free agents available in the market from next month. The contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season and the player has yet to reach an agreement to extend his stay in North London where Arsenal are open to make him become the top earner in the history of the club.
Several reports in Spain, however, claim Ozil is a transfer target of Barcelona as the blaugrana are looking for an attacking midfielder to complete their squad. Ozil is the main alternative to Coutinho who would cost Barcelona more than € 100 million.
According to Mundo Deportivo the player’s entourage has recently talked to Barcelona executives claiming that the player expects to know if the La Liga giants will really make an attempt to sign him.
Ozil wants to have some updates within the next two weeks and has informed the Catalans that at the moment he has reached no agreement with any other club, including, of course, Arsenal.
