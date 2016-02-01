Pagliuca slams Raiola over Donnarumma

Former Inter and Italy goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca attended Bologna’s Crhistmas team party yesterday night and shred his thoughts on the Donnarumma-saga.



The 18-year-old has found himself in the middle of a storm as his agent Mino Raiola has reportedly sent a letter to AC Milan claiming that he signed his contract extension last summer under moral abuse.



“Donnarumma has no responsibility in this situation”, Paglica said.



“His agent [Raiola] must be blamed, Donnarumma is only trying to save goals, he is doing well even if AC Milan are not as good right now. Donnarumma is Buffon’s heir but I did not expect Raiola to behave this way.”



“Gigio could decide to part ways with Raiola but he is not experienced, he is not a 28-year-old footballer, he is only 18. Maybe he is embarrassed or he is on two minds.”

Donnarumma signed a five-year, € 6 million-a-year contract extension last summer.

