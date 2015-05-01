The former Real Madrid and AC Milan goalkeeper joined Espanyol in the summer on a permanent basis, having been a regular starter on loan last season.

Back in his Santiago Bernabeu days, Lopez was good enough to rival Iker Casillas, but has since found himself being benched by two clubs.

He was replaced by Gigi Donnarumma at Milan in the 2015-2016 season, a major shock but one that was far from being temporary.

Though he played 35 games last season for Espanyol, he has since found himself being replaced by youngster Pau Lopez, and has yet to make an appearance.

He would be ideal for Crystal Palace, who are struggling with current starter Wayne Hennessey, who somehow supplanted Steve Mandanda last season. With the Frenchman returning to Marseille, Palace are looking for a strong goalkeeper to bolster their defence.

Lopez could end up being that man.