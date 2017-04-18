Further reports are emerging linking Steve Mandanda to a return to former club Marseille.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper is also being linked to Liverpool, who are looking for an alternative to Simon Mignolet, with Loris Karius failing to make the grade.

Mandanda, who played a number of games in the Fall, got injured before Christmas, and found himself replaced by Wayne Hennessey when he recovered.

“I know his situation is not easy at Crystal Palace. If the [Marseille] owners want him to return, they’ll know what to do. I’m not worried about his wish to come back,” team-mate Dimitri Payet

​Mandanda is now rumoured to want to return because he would be close to his son, who lives in Aix-en-Provence, which is right near Marseille.

The 32-year-old played exactly 300 Ligue 1 games with his former club, from 2008 to 2016.