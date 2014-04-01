Crystal Palace have made a

bid for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala,

Inter have been linked with the French international of late as they look to bolster their defence. Mangala is considered surplus to requirements at the Etihad stadium.

He made 30 appearances in Liga action last season with Valencia, playing convincingly enough to attract a number of teams.

The former Porto man was acquired at great cost (

​Crystal Palace, who have had a very rocky start to the season - losing every game under new manager Frank De Boer - and need defenders. Their first target was Mamadou Sakho, but his

33 million asking price is considered too high, and is likely to be stuck at Liverpool.

Yesterday’s reports indicated that Mangala wanted to move to Milan, but that City weren’t willing to let him go.

€25m€ 40 million), but has been a dud at the Etihad so far.