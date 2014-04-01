Palace rival Inter for Man City defender, offer €25m for him
31 August at 16:25Crystal Palace have made a €25m bid for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, according to reports.
Inter have been linked with the French international of late as they look to bolster their defence. Mangala is considered surplus to requirements at the Etihad stadium.
He made 30 appearances in Liga action last season with Valencia, playing convincingly enough to attract a number of teams.
The former Porto man was acquired at great cost (€ 40 million), but has been a dud at the Etihad so far.
Crystal Palace, who have had a very rocky start to the season - losing every game under new manager Frank De Boer - and need defenders. Their first target was Mamadou Sakho, but his €33 million asking price is considered too high, and is likely to be stuck at Liverpool.
Yesterday’s reports indicated that Mangala wanted to move to Milan, but that City weren’t willing to let him go.
Go to comments