Inter are looking for their 6th successive win as Stefano Pioli’s side travel to Serie A relegation candidates Palermo. The nerazzurri are eight points far from a Champions League placement which is the club’s announced objective for the 2017/18 campaign. The Serie A giants also won their last-16 Coppa Italia tie against Bologna earlier this week.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS



PALERMO: 1 Posavec; 15 Cionek, 12 Gonzalez, 6 Goldaniga; 3 Rispoli, 25 B. Henrique, 14 Gazzi, 28 Jajalo, 97 Pezzella; 21 Quaison, 30 Nestorovski.

INTER: 1 Handanovic; 33 D'Ambrosio, 25 Miranda, 24 Murillo, 15 Ansaldi; 5 Gagliardini, 77 Brozovic; 87 Candreva, 19 Banega, 44 Perisic; 9 Icardi.