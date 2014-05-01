Palermo look to be circling the drain this season, if their latest transaction is any indication.



It has been confirmed by Tuttomercatoweb and Gazzetta.it that the Swedish attacking midfielder is heading to Bundesliga side Mainz, and not Juventus, who were also courting him.



He is set to fly to Germany today and undergo his medical, with the 23-year-old costing the Opel Arena side something between €2 and €2.5 million.



His current deal was set to expire this summer, a major blow to Palermo, who wanted to resign him but didn’t know whether they could keep their man early.



Juventus were pipped to the Swedish international, who has already banged in four Serie A goals in fifteen games this season.



The Bianconeri would, however, have loaned him to Empoli for 18 months as soon as he was acquired.



Director of Sport Giuseppe Marotta had recently met with president Maurizio Zamparini to negotiate.

