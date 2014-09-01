Paletta is inches away from Lazio, a deal could be closed within 24 hours
29 August at 20:25Gabriele Paletta's future might very well be with Lazio. His agent Martin Guastadisegno is in discussions with both club as he tries to close a deal for his client. As we previously reported Milan were asking for 5 million euros where as Lazio weren't ready to offer more than 2.5/3 million euros. According to Calciomercato.com sources, the meeting between Milan and the player's agent is now over as it was a very positive meeting. The rossoneri club lowered their demands as an agreement with Lazio might be finalized in the coming 24 hours. In the end, Lazio will likely dish out 2.5 million euros for Paletta as he is ready to become one of their new center-backs. Paletta has been asking for a three year deal as Tare offered him a 1.5 million euros annual salary.
Here is what his agent Martin Guastadisegno had to say to Milannews.it while he was leaving Casa Milan: "The metting went very well...". There is still a little something missing but Paletta is inches away from completing a transfer to Lazio as both clubs have been discussing the payment modalities.
