The president of the giallorossi was asked his thoughts on the game as well as on the summer transfer window. Alisson will be one of the most talked footballers as the Brazilian is reported to have attracted the interest of both Liverpool and Real Madrid: “I am not going to sell him. Liverpool want to sign him and we are on very good terms with him. I am sure we will receive some huge offers this summer. We don’t want to sell him but the decision must also be taken by Monchi and the manager. We want to build the future of Roma around him.”“We had no choice when we sold Salah and Pjanic. If they had told me they wanted to stay we could have talked and find a solution but Salah wanted to prove himself in the Premier League. We have some issues with the Financial Fair play but we think everything will be sorted soon.”“Cengiz will thrive here also thanks to the help of Totti. He does extraordinary things but needs to improve in defending. We think he will remain with us. Schick was unlucky this season, lot of injuries. However, he played very well against Barcelona and helped Dzeko.”