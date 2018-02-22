Pallotta dubs Liverpool vs. Roma 'the Boston derby’
13 April at 14:50Roma president James Pallotta has given his reaction to this afternoon’s UEFA Champions League draw, which saw his side paired against Liverpool. A post on the Giallorossi’s Twitter account contained a short, sharp, simple message from the American businessman: “It’s the Boston derby,” he said referring to the fact that Reds patron John W. Henry is also the principal owner of Major League Baseball team Boston Red Sox.
Pallotta: "It's the Boston derby @John_W_Henry! #UCLDraw #ASRoma #LFC pic.twitter.com/NfbFHUMEii— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 13, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
