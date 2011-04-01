Pallotta: 'I would like Spalletti to stay but he will decide. Totti? He can stay with us as a director...'

Roma president James Pallotta spoke to Premium Sport after his team's win versus Sassuolo, here is what he had to say: " I knew that we were going to do good tonight because the players looked to be in good shape before the game. We knew that we gave it our all against Lyon and we really could not do more".



STADIUM - " Everything is advancing well. We know that to compete at high levels, you need to own a stadium and this is why we are very happy. We will be stronger financially speaking".



SPALLETTI - " We have a great understanding between one an another. I like what he has done here and I hope he will stay on". He then later added to Sky Sport: " I want him to stay but he will be the one who decides".



TOTTI - " I want to talk about this game". He then later added to Sky Sport: " We haven't talked withTotti about a contract renewal yet. He might stay for the next 6 years with us as a director but let's see. We still have a lot of time".



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - " Our objective is to qualify for the Champions league. We now can rest a bit since there is the international break. We gained two points on both Lazio and Inter today and we are hopeful to qualify for the UCL. We really want to be playing in Champions league football ...".



