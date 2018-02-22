The Egyptian star cost just over

40 million, and has replied with over 40 goals in all competitions, turning into a worldwide sensation and being voted the Player of the Year last week.

The former Fiorentina and Chelsea target will now face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals, too.

Speaking to ESPN, the American said that "when you look at it now, you can say it's an unbelievable bargain.

“"The issue at the time was that when [Roma director of football] Monchi came in, Salah wanted to leave. He had a year left on his contract so in another year you'd get nothing.

"He wanted to go back [to England after a spell with Chelsea] and prove himself, which he certainly has done. We can't tell you that anybody else was calling for Salah at anywhere near that kind of price, so there's a lot of teams that have missed out on the great play he's had this year."

Revealing that he was surprised at how well Salah had done, Pallotta did have an answer for the New England outlet:

"The reason is probably -- because look -- we utilised him differently than Liverpool have. They figured out the best way to utilise him," the American added. "At the time, we had him as a winger and you got Dzeko in the middle and Dzeko's scoring 36 goals himself last year, so it's not like we didn't have someone in there tearing up the league last year.

"So with Dzeko there, it changed a lot of how Salah would be used, and they figured out how to use him a little differently and he's much more in the middle it seems like.”