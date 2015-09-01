Paolo Maldini names the best two defenders of modern football

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini is one of the best defenders of all times. The rossoneri and azzurri legend is the only Italian player alongside Gigi Buffon to have played more than 1000 games during his career.



The former Italy defender has released an interview with Planet Football to talk about the future of AC Milan and to share his thoughts on some top European footballers.



​Talking about AC Milan star Donnarumma, Maldini said: “He has a great talent, we knew he was a special played since the very first day he arrived at the club. He’s very similar to Buffon. He’s very quick despite being also very tall. Everybody talks about him right now, he only has to be focused on the pitch and think about anything else.”



“The best defenders in the world? Sergio Ramos is very strong but I also like Thiago Silva, he had already proved his qualities when he was at AC Milan.”

