Paolo Maldini shares heartbreaking message after Kaka retirement
18 December at 20:25Milan legend Paolo Maldini had a special message for Kaka, who recently announced his retirement from football. Both players are viewed as rossoneri all-time greats as Maldini and Kaka played together under Carlo Ancelotti in the early, mid 2000 Milan teams. Here is the message that Maldini wrote to Kaka on his Facebook page:
" My friend, it was a great joy to play and win games alongside a great champion like you. Together we had a great time and we won many titles. I am sure that life will give you a lot more joy ahead. Thank You Kaka!"
You can click on the link up top to view the original message.
