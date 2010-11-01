Back in 2012, Inter Milan were close to reaching an agreement for Lucas Moura. The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder was all set to arrive in Serie A from Sao Paulo but then Paris Saint-Germain nipped in to steel the player from right under their noses. They were again close this summer but Sporting Director Piero Ausilio and transfer consultant Walter Sabatini failed to reach an agreement on an operation they conceded was too expensive.



Now La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that a third attempt could be made in January with current boss Luciano Spalletti a huge fan of a player who has also been courted by both Roma and Tottenham Hotspur. The journal claims that it’s likely that the Nerazzurri will ask for an initial loan deal with a view to making a move permanent at the end of the season.



Another scenario would be to strike a permanent deal with the Parisians for a player whose contract expires in 2019 and who is currently stalling on any potential new agreement.



JUVENTUS TO FIGHT IT OUT WITH EVERTON FOR JANKTO:



Jakub Jankto. The 21-year-old Czech midfielder is understood to be a top target for boss Massimo Allegri although it’s reported that the Bianconeri will face competition from Everton with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman also a huge admirer.





Over in Turin however, Tuttosport writes that Juventus are ready to launch a January assault on Udinese for. The 21-year-old Czech midfielder is understood to be a top target for boss Massimo Allegri although it’s reported that the Bianconeri will face competition from Everton with Toffees boss Ronald Koeman also a huge admirer.

OTHER HEADLINES:



Jose Sosa to Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 32-year-old Argentine will have his contract rescinded at the San Siro and will join his new club for €5M with the player receiving a three-year deal (Gazzetta dello Sport).







Milan are set to off-loadto Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 32-year-old Argentine will have his contract rescinded at the San Siro and will join his new club for €5M with the player receiving a three-year deal (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Walter Zenga is on the short-list for the role of head-coach of Romania. The legendary goalkeeper looks set to battle it out with Cosmin Contra a former Milan player (Tuttosport)





Former Wolves bossis on the short-list for the role of head-coach of Romania. The legendary goalkeeper looks set to battle it out with Cosmin Contra a former Milan player (Tuttosport)

Antonio Cassano. The 35-year-old is without a club having left Verona in the space of a couple of weeks this summer (Corriere dello Sport).





Genoa have denied reports that they will make a move for former Sampdoria striker. The 35-year-old is without a club having left Verona in the space of a couple of weeks this summer (Corriere dello Sport).

Juventus and Milan are set to battle it out for highly-rated Spanish teenager Ferhat Cogalan. Born in 2002, the Turkish attacking midfielder, who currently plays youth team football at Valencia, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in 2016 (Superdeporte).







Steve Mitchell