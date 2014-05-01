Reports in Italy this morning suggest that Inter has already identified their replacement for Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 28-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, could be replaced at the San Siro by 21-year-old Monaco star Thomas Lemar.



The pink journal claims that the Nerazzurri will pocket around €50M for the sale of Perisic and will use this to try to tempt the youngster from Guadeloupe to Serie A next term. Reports suggest that sporting director Piero Ausilio has already made contact with the player’s representatives and is set to continue discussions in the coming weeks.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Mario Balotelli. Calciomercato.com’s Lorenzo Montaldo writes that Blucerchiati President Massimo Ferrero has stated that he would like to bring the 26-year-old back to the peninsula to return him to what he describes as the “Real Balotelli”.





Aleix Vidal. The 27-year-old is set to return to training after picking up a horrific ankle last season and Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Rossoneri will face competition from Sevilla for his signature.







Sky Italia claims that Milan are also poised to make a move for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The 29-year-old, who has been a long term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, is currently in dispute over a new pay deal in the capital.



