Milan are set to challenge Manchester United for Senegalese striker Keita Balde. Tuttosport reports this morning that the 21-year-old frontman will not be renewing his contract at Lazio and will spark off a summer chase to grab his signature.



Keita’s current deal in the Italian capital expires in 2018 and the youngster, who has just returned from international duty at the AFCON 2017 tournament, will seek a move away at the end of the season. The Red Devils are known admirers and are already believed to have contacted the Italian’s over a possible deal. Now it seems the closest challenge will come from the peninsula with Milan boss Vincenzo Montella also keen to bring the player to the San Siro.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Franck Kessie has told a radio station that the Atalanta star will not be moving to Chelsea as he has already agreed to join Roma. Papu Gomez also explained to Radio Continental that he believes the 20-year-old will stay in Bergamo for another season.



Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has become the favourite to replace Massimo Allegri should he leave Juventus this summer according to Corriere dello Sport. Allegri is believed to want a new challenge with recent reports suggesting he has been contacted by Arsenal.







The long running saga surrounding the future of Juventus midfielder Hernanes looks to be over after the 31-year-old Brazilian agreed a two-year deal at Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune worth a reported €9 million net per season (Tuttosport).



​Lazio skipper Lucas Biglia is set to pen a new contract at the club this week. Corriere dello Sport states that the 31-year-old Argentine will sign a two-year extension to his current deal ruling out any possibility of a summer move to Chelsea.



