According to this morning’s Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina have denied that there have been any concrete offers for Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic. Executive President Mario Cognigni has told the journal that no further negotiations concerning a possible January departure have taken place.



The 28-year-old is reported to be the subject of a €50 million bid from both China and England, with West Ham United keen to bring the player to the London Stadium. It’s also believed that Kalinic himself is not 100% certain a lucrative move to the Far-East is the right one for him but the patron has stated that in his opinion, the Croatian international will be going nowhere in the current transfer window.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Kostas Manolas. Corriere dello Sport understands that the Parisians will now pose a challenge to Manchester United in their quest to land the 25-year-old Greek international.





French champions Paris Saint-Germain have become the latest club linked with a move for Roma defender. Corriere dello Sport understands that the Parisians will now pose a challenge to Manchester United in their quest to land the 25-year-old Greek international.

Josef Martinez is a target for new Birminghan City boss Gianfranco Zola. Gazzetta.it claims the former playing legend, who is still without a win since taking charge at St Andrews, has the 23-year-old Venezuelan at the top of his wanted list.





Torino strikeris a target for new Birminghan City boss Gianfranco Zola. Gazzetta.it claims the former playing legend, who is still without a win since taking charge at St Andrews, has the 23-year-old Venezuelan at the top of his wanted list.

Eder has fuelled speculation that he may leave the club this month. The 30-year-old Italian international is frustrated at his lack of playing time this season and is the subject of interest for several Premier League clubs including Leicester City.





Speaking after last-night’s home win against Chievo, Inter strikerhas fuelled speculation that he may leave the club this month. The 30-year-old Italian international is frustrated at his lack of playing time this season and is the subject of interest for several Premier League clubs including Leicester City.

Sead Kolasinac. It had seemed as though the Bianconeri were closing in on the 23-year-old Bosnian but Corriere dello Sport believes that the Premier League leaders also has him in their sights.





Juventus and Chelsea look set to go head to head to sign Bosnian full-back. It had seemed as though the Bianconeri were closing in on the 23-year-old Bosnian but Corriere dello Sport believes that the Premier League leaders also has him in their sights.