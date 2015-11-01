Manchester United’s quest to try to land Roma defender Kostas Manolas looks set to face competition from Inter Milan.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the Nerazzurri have made contact with the players representatives over a possible move to the San Siro in the summer in an attempt to scupper the Red Devils in their attempts to bring the Greek international to Old Trafford.



United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly pulling out all the stops to try to bring the 25-year-old Greek international to the Premier League during the January window and is even rumoured to be plotting a £50 million bid to try to persuade the Giallorossi to part with their highly-rated centre-half. Manolas is stalling on a new deal in the Italian capital after failing to agree personal terms on a contract extension.



OTHER HEADLINES:

M’Baye Niang is once again reported to be wanted in the Premier League. Tuttosport claims that the unsettled 22-year-old Frenchman is wanted by Leicester City, Stoke City and Swansea City.





Fernando Llorente has become the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain writes Tuttosport. The 31-year-old Swansea striker has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge to re-unite with his former boss Antonio Conte.





Roma are trying to tie up a deal with Arsenal that would see Polish goalkeeperbecome a permanent fixture in the Italian capital. Corriere dello Sport writes that The Gunners will listen to offers of around €16 million for the 26-year-old.