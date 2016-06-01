Bayern Munich president Karl Heinz Rummenigge has been speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the future of Renato Sanches. The young Portuguese midfielder has failed to live up to expectations in his first season in Germany after his big money move from Benfica last summer. Still only 19, the former German playing legend told the pink journal that the club still had plans for him but a move away on-loan was a distinct possibility.



With both Manchester United and AC Milan chasing his signature, Rummenigge declared that; “We must decide what to do with him. Whatever happens, it will be done only on our terms. The boy wants to play more and there is a lot of competition in his position at Bayern.” He then made another revelation when he explained that; “After our friendly this week, (Chelsea boss) Antonio Conte asked for information too. If he does leave he will certainly make a difference to whoever he plays for”.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Blaise Matuidi has flown to the US to talk with Juventus exceutives about a summer move to Turin. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 30-year-old PSG star is closing in on a move to the Serie A champions.



Juve have also prepared a €15M offer for Lazio forward Keita Balde. Corriere dello Sport states however, that the Bianconeri’s latest bid will be rejected by the club from the capital who are understood to be holding out for nearer €25M.



Juve’s Argentine star Paulo Dybala has refused to rule out a summer switch to Barcelona. The 23-year-old was asked after Thursday’s ICC win over Paris Saint-Germain to give an update to which he explained that “It was up to the club to make the decision”. (Gazzetta)



Valencia are interested in Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo. The 25-year-old Colombian has also been linked with a move to the Premier League but Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Spanish giants are in pole-position.



Super-agent Mino Raiola looks set to take over the affairs of Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. The Algerian international has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Paolo with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a huge admirer (Il Roma).



