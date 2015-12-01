Inter Milan believe they have an outstanding prospect for the future in the shape of Belgian defender Zinho Vanheusden. The 18-year-old is currently learning his trade in the club’s Primavera side whilst currently representing his country at Under-21 level.



Calciomercato.com understands that the Nerazzurri have had to fight off the advances of Liverpool to keep the player in Italy with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp understood to be a huge admirer of the player. The Premier League side have enquired about Vanheusden’s availability but have been met with a firm rejection.



Inter are now set to offer the youngster an improved deal after also refusing the offer of a season-long loan deal from Serie A rivals Sampdoria.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Pepe Reina. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the former Liverpool custodian, whose contract expires next summer, could be the solution if current number one Gigi Donnarumma departs at the end of the campaign.



Juventus transfer guru Fabio Paratici is wanted by Barcelona. Tuttosport states that if current President Josep Bartomeu is removed in next years’ elections, the club will look to the Bianconeri to refresh their backroom staff.



Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez is being targeted by Inter for next summer. The 22-year-old Atletico Madrid man has a current release clause of €65M (Tuttosport).



Former Milan striker Pato claims he misses playing in Serie A and would love to return to Serie A one day. The Brazilian currently plays in China with Tianjin Quanjian but Gianluca Di Marzio quotes the player who was speaking on his 28th birthday.



