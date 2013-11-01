Paper Talk: Mourinho plots raid on Italian goal machine; No Premier League move for Lazio star
07 April at 10:09
Reports from Italy this morning states that Manchester United will make Italian international striker Andrea Belotti their primary summer target and that boss Jose Mourinho has a secret weapon up his sleeve. La Stampa writes that super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents the Portuguese tactician, wants to take over the affairs of the 23-year-old then bring him to Old Trafford this summer.
The player has a €100 million release clause in his current contract at Torino which President Urbano Cairo has already confidently predicted will not be met, but the journal understands that Mourinho will try to call his bluff and bring the highly-rated hot-shot to the Premier League.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu will be heading back to Barcelona this summer. Mundo Deportivo claims that the 23-year-old, who is currently on a six-month loan deal at Milan will return to Catalonia after the Blaugrana decided to activate their buy-back clause written into his contract at Goodison Park.
Any hope of seeing Lazio striker Keita Balde in the Premier League next season look to have disappeared. Corriere dello Sport claims that the 22-year-old will be heading to either Juventus or Lazio.
One time Premier League target Domenico Berardi is close to agreeing a €40M move to Inter this summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 22-year-old Sassuolo man will remain in his homeland despite interest from Chelsea and Spurs.
Meanwhile Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has told the club’s TV channel that he wants to continue playing with the Nerazzurri until he is 40. The 32-year-old Slovenian international, who has been a target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, also stated he wanted to go into management once he hangs up his gloves.
Steve Mitchell
