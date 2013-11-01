Reports from Italy this morning states that Manchester United will make Italian international striker Andrea Belotti their primary summer target and that boss Jose Mourinho has a secret weapon up his sleeve. La Stampa writes that super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents the Portuguese tactician, wants to take over the affairs of the 23-year-old then bring him to Old Trafford this summer.



The player has a €100 million release clause in his current contract at Torino which President Urbano Cairo has already confidently predicted will not be met, but the journal understands that Mourinho will try to call his bluff and bring the highly-rated hot-shot to the Premier League.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Gerard Deulofeu will be heading back to Barcelona this summer. Mundo Deportivo claims that the 23-year-old, who is currently on a six-month loan deal at Milan will return to Catalonia after the Blaugrana decided to activate their buy-back clause written into his contract at Goodison Park.





Keita Balde in the Premier League next season look to have disappeared. Corriere dello Sport claims that the 22-year-old will be heading to either Juventus or Lazio.





Domenico Berardi is close to agreeing a €40M move to Inter this summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 22-year-old Sassuolo man will remain in his homeland despite interest from Chelsea and Spurs.



