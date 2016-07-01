Inter Milan are set to pip Chelsea to Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo. The 23-year-old has become a priority target at both clubs this summer but reports in Super Deporte claim that the player has advised his current club Valencia that he intends to leave the Mestalla and the Italian side are moving in to clinch the deal.



The journal suggests that the reason Cancelo will choose the San Siro over Stamford Bridge, is former Inter right-back Martin Montoya. The 26-year-old spent a season on-loan at the Nerazzurri in 2015-16 and is now also plying his trade with Valencia is believed to be considered as the ideal man to fill Cancelo’s shoes.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has also been monitoring the situation with Cancelo but is set to be disappointed once again as he looks to bring in reinforcements at Stamford Bridge.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Arturo Vidal is top of the wish-list. TVN claim that the Rossoneri are preparing a mega-offer to persuade the Bundesliga champions to part with their player.



Milan are ready to make more additions to their new-look squad for this season and according to reports in Chile, Bayern Munich midfielderis top of the wish-list. TVN claim that the Rossoneri are preparing a mega-offer to persuade the Bundesliga champions to part with their player.



Liverpool are ready to beat Roma to Nice midfielder Jean-Micheal Seri. The 26-year-old Ivorian has been strongly linked to the Anfield club and Corriere dello Sport writes that a £20.5M bid will ensure he arrives on Merseyside.



Liverpool are ready to beat Roma to Nice midfielder. The 26-year-old Ivorian has been strongly linked to the Anfield club and Corriere dello Sport writes that a £20.5M bid will ensure he arrives on Merseyside.



According to Tuttosport, Juventus have rejected a third bid from Chelsea for Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. The 26-year-old remains at the top of Antonio Conte’s wish-list and the journal claims another attempt will be made.



According to Tuttosport, Juventus have rejected a third bid from Chelsea for Brazilian full-back. The 26-year-old remains at the top of Antonio Conte’s wish-list and the journal claims another attempt will be made.



Juventus are closing in on a deal with PSG for Blaise Matuidi. The 30-year-old French international is set to sign a three-year deal in Turin who will handover £25M to the side from the French capital (Tuttosport).



Juventus are closing in on a deal with PSG for. The 30-year-old French international is set to sign a three-year deal in Turin who will handover £25M to the side from the French capital (Tuttosport).