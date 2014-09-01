According to reports from Le10sport, Manchester City are eyeing up a possible summer bid for Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos. The 22-year-old, who is actually owned by Marseille, has spent the past two season’s on-loan in Italy, and is currently plying his trade with Milan who he joined in January.



The portal suggests that the Rossoneri are unlikely to take up any option to buy the player outright leaving him free to return to the south of France. City boss Pep Guardiola is believed to be an admirer of the youngster and may try to bring him to The Etihad Stadium this summer.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Spanish journal As claims that three Italian clubs (Inter, Milan & Juventus) are interested in taking Real Madrid goalkeeperthis summer. The 30-year-old Costa Rican looks set to leave the Bernabeu to make way for either David De Gea or Thiabaut Courtois.

Torino President Urbano Cairo has told Tuttosport that he doesn’t want to sell start strikerthis summer. The 23-year-old Italian international is on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United.



​Marseille are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic ahead of next season. Tuttosport states that if his current boss Massimo Allegri leaves the club at the end of the season, the big Croatian international will follow him.



