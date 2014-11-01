According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan are closing in on Roma defender Kostas Manolas. The two teams are set to meet on Sunday at the San Siro and the journal believes that the Nerazzurri will open negotiations with the club from the capital to try to finalise a summer deal.



With Manchester United and Arsenal both reportedly chasing his signature, Inter’s new owners, The Suning Group, are keen to try to convince their Serie A rivals to conclude business that is believed to be around €45 million with Manolas himself set to net around €3 million plus bonus per season.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Il Mattino states that Leicester City are tracking Napoli midfielder. The 26-year-old Brazilian has failed to command a regular starting berth at the San Paolo and could look to move away this summer.



According to La Stampa, Torino are anxious to keep goalkeeper Joe Hart at the club beyond the end of his loan period. The England number one seems surplus to requirements at Manchester City but the Italian side are believed to have baulked at the €25 million fee.



Reports in Italy claim that Juventus could challenge Chelsea for Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal. The 27-year-old is out for the rest of the season with a dislocated ankle and Tuttosport writes that the Bianconeri have the player on their radar.



Former Arsenal centre-half Thomas Vermaelen has told Play Sport that he wants to stay at Roma, despite a lack of first-team opportunities. The 31-year-old Belgian has failed to command a regular starting berth after getting injured early on in the season.



