Juventus are set to challenge Liverpool for German international defender Benedikt Höwedes. Writing for Ilbianconero.com, Nicola Balice states that the Serie A champions have identified the 29-year-old Schalke player as the man to replace the departed Leonardo Bonucci who joined AC Milan this summer.



Howedes has a contract in Gelsenkirchen until 2020 and has also been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool to join his fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp. Now the Merseyside club has secured Champions League qualification, Balice claims that they could make a final assault before the window closes in seven days’ time.

INTER PUSH FOR ARSENAL DEFENDER:



Inter Milan continue their quest for Arsenal defender. Reports in Italy mirror those from the UK that the German international is now high on the Nerazzurri’s radar with The Gunners understood to be ready to listen to offers for the player.

The offer that Inter are ready to submit to the Premier League side is for an initial season long loan followed by taking the 25-year-old on a permanent transfer for £20M next summer. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told journalists that he doesn’t expect to lose the player in this window but sources close to The Emirates believe that the North London side are prepared to off-load a player who has failed to live up to expectation in the capital.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Chelsea have been told to forget about signing Torino striker. Speaking to Transfer Market Web, journalist Niccolo Ceccarini states that the 23-year-old will sign a new deal in Turin.

Torino have also blocked the sale of Ghana midfielderto Championship side Birmingham City. Tuttosport cites injury problems for the reason behind their decision.

Roma are unlikely to sign Sassuolo play-makerCorriere dello Sport states that the Neroverdi’s valuation of €50M has ended the Gialorossi’s interest in the player.