Inter are looking to steal a march on Chelsea for Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Nerazzurri will open negotiations with the port club over the 21-year-old Czech international in an attempt to bring him to the San Siro.



Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is believed to be ready to table a €25 million for the youngster but will then leave him on-loan at his current club until the summer of 2018. Chelsea scouts were in attendance last weekend when Schick inspired Samp to a derby win over Genoa.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Luis Muriel. Diario Gol states that the club from the capital have been impressed by the 25-year-old’s form this season. The Colombian has a €25 million release clause in his current deal in Italy and is also being tracked by several Premier League clubs.



Napoli are ready to move in on Manchester United target Keita Balde from Lazio. The 21-year-old Senegalese frontman is set to leave the Italian capital this summer and Radio Kiss Kiss believes he could be heading to the San Paolo.



Il Messaggero reports that Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could be in line for a shock return to Roma. The Spanish tactician had a spell on the bench at the Stadio Olimpico back in 2011 but was dismissed after just one season.



Napoli striker Dries Mertens has become a wanted man at Inter according to SportMediaset. The 29-year-old Belgian international has also been heavily linked with a summer switch to Manchester United.



