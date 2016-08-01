Juventus have returned to the idea of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. The 23-year-old Portuguese internatonal has found life tough at the Camp Nou since his move from Valencia last summer in a deal worth €35M plus €20M bonus. As Barcelona continue to scour Europe for summer reinforcements, Gomes is a player that new coach Ernesto Valverde is prepared to sacrifice.



According to Tuttosport, the Italian champions are ready to make their move for the player after ending their interest in PSG’s Blaise Matuidi. With their pursuit of Liverpool’s Emre Can also running into trouble, the Bianconeri are reportedly set to table a €30M bid to persuade the Catalan’s to sell the player who has also been linked with Manchester United.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Antonio Candreva. The 30-year-old has been the subject of speculation surrounding a possible €25M move to Chelsea this summer as Blues boss Antonio Conte continues his pursuit of the player.



Valencia are closing in on Inter defender Jeison Murillo. The 25-year-old Colombian centre-back has been watched by several clubs in England but the Spanish giants are reported in Tuttosport as being close to closing out a €15M deal.



City rivals AC Milan are also ready to off-load Colombian striker Carlos Bacca. Boss Vincenzo Montella has given the green-light on a move for the 30-year-old who is wanted in both China and the Premier League (Gazzetta dello Sport).



Roma remain confident they can secure the signing of Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez. Sporting director Monchi is back in talks with the player’s representatives as the Foxes contemplate whether to finally accept their €35M offer. Corriere dello Sport writes that Mahrez has already agreed personal terms on a move to the Italian capital.



