The relationship between Lazio and their Senegalese frontman Keita Balde has totally broke down. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 22-year-old, who is desperate to secure a move away from the Italian capital, has accused the club of betraying him in contract negotiations and going back on a promise of what they were prepared to offer in a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico.



The journal quotes the players agent who has fired a broadside towards president Claudio Lotito accusing him of keeping his client imprisoned at the club as bids continue to come in for his services. One of the clubs linked with a move are Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and the North London side look to be the front-runners along with Serie A champions Juventus.



The Bianconeri have already had a €15M offer rejected with Lotito holding out for a figure of nearer €30M.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Juan Cuadrado. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Giallorossi are ready to launch a €30M bid for the 29-year-old who has also been linked with a move back to England with Everton boss Ronald Koeman a huge admirer of the player.



Despite reports on Wednesday claiming Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij was set to commit his future to Lazio, Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Juventus are ready to launch an eleventh hour bid for his services. The 25-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.



As we reported yesterday, Inter and Valencia are close to agreeing a player exchange between Joao Cancelo and Geoffrey Kondogbia with the former heading to Italy and the latter to Spain. Chelsea had also been linked with the 23-year-old Cancelo which has been denied by sources at the Mestalla. (Fabrizio Romano)



