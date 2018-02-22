Corriere dello Sport reports that Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a super offer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson. The paper claims that Los Blancos are ready to table a €60M bid to try to bring the Brazilian number one to the Spanish capital this summer.



Alisson has been in superb form for the Giallorossi since taking over from Polish international Wojchiech Szczesny who left for Juventus in the summer.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also made no secret of his admiration as he looks to try to solve a problem area at Anfield, despite recent reports suggesting he is happy with the form of current number one Loris Karius.



Roma’s arrival at the last eight of the Champions League however, means that for the first time in a couple of seasons’ the club will not have to sell their biggest assets at the end of the current campaign; a situation that could lead to a titanic summer tussle for the 25-year-old.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED TARGET LINKED WITH A MOVE TO MILAN DUO:

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, both AC Milan and Inter are leading the chase for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman this summer.



The 28-year-old Dutchman is reportedly ready to leave the Italian capital at the end of the current campaign, despite signing a contract extension last year, tying him to the club until 2022.



Strootman has failed to find consistency under coach Eusebio Di Francesco and has spent more time than he would have liked on the bench this term.



These latest reports are sure to have alerted Manchester United chiefs after boss Jose Mourinho, a huge admirer of the player, was linked with a move last summer.







Strootman now seems to be completely over the debilitating knee injuries that kept him out of first-team action for almost two years, but should the Portuguese tactician make enquiries again this summer, he will almost certainly face competition from within Serie A.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Memphis Depay. The former Manchester United man has now made a permanent move to Lyon after joining on-loan in January 2017.



The same journal also claims that the two Milan giants will make summer moves for another Dutch international,. The former Manchester United man has now made a permanent move to Lyon after joining on-loan in January 2017.



​Matteo Darmian’s move from Manchester United to Juventus may have taken a step closer after Tuttosport reported the Italian full-back as one of the names on the summer wanted list at Juventus. It’s also believed however, that Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa, the 25-year-old that is also being linked with Chelsea, is also on the Binaconeri’s radar.







Inter defender Milan Skriniar has told Slovakian journalists that he wants to become a club idol just like international team-mate Marek Hamsik. The 23-year-old has been in superb form for the Nerazzurri this term and has been linked with a potential move to both Barcelona and Manchester City.



move from Manchester United to Juventus may have taken a step closer after Tuttosport reported the Italian full-back as one of the names on the summer wanted list at Juventus. It’s also believed however, that Paris Saint-Germain’s, the 25-year-old that is also being linked with Chelsea, is also on the Binaconeri’s radar.Inter defenderhas told Slovakian journalists that he wants to become a club idol just like international team-mate Marek Hamsik. The 23-year-old has been in superb form for the Nerazzurri this term and has been linked with a potential move to both Barcelona and Manchester City.