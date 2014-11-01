Chelsea’s quest to land Real Madrid’s Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez is about to come under strong competition from Italy. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus have their eye on the 25-year-old and will make a summer assault to get their man.



The Premier League leaders had been strongly fancied to win the race to sign the player who seems desperate to leave the Spanish capital, but the Italian giants are now about to throw down the gauntlet and try to hijack the deal. Spanish sports journal Mundo Deportivo states that the Old Lady may even be prepared to offer Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as part of any agreement. Rodriguez is currently valued at around €60 million.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Mamadou Sakho in January. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that it’s now down to the player himself to choose his eventual destination.





Milan and Inter will go head to head to try to sign Liverpool defenderin January. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that it’s now down to the player himself to choose his eventual destination.

Lucas Leiva. The journal claims that nerazzurri boss Stefano Pioli wants the 29-year-old to arrive in time to join up with his winter training camp in Marbella on January 2nd.





More Liverpool personnel are linked with a move to Serie A this morning as Corriere dello Sport claims that Inter are also interested in midfielder. The journal claims that nerazzurri boss Stefano Pioli wants the 29-year-old to arrive in time to join up with his winter training camp in Marbella on January 2nd.

Vito Mannone could be heading back to his homeland in January. Corriere dello Sport states that Palermo are talking to the Black Cats about a possible loan-deal for the 28-year-old.





Sunderland goalkeepercould be heading back to his homeland in January. Corriere dello Sport states that Palermo are talking to the Black Cats about a possible loan-deal for the 28-year-old.

Antonio Rudiger. The 23-year-old German international has been a target for the Blues since last summer.





According to Gazzetta.it, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still in pursuit of Roma defender. The 23-year-old German international has been a target for the Blues since last summer.