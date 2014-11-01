Paper Talk - Juve challenge Chelsea for Rodriguez; Sakho to choose between Milan duo
23 December at 10:20
Chelsea’s quest to land Real Madrid’s Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez is about to come under strong competition from Italy. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus have their eye on the 25-year-old and will make a summer assault to get their man.
The Premier League leaders had been strongly fancied to win the race to sign the player who seems desperate to leave the Spanish capital, but the Italian giants are now about to throw down the gauntlet and try to hijack the deal. Spanish sports journal Mundo Deportivo states that the Old Lady may even be prepared to offer Argentine striker Paulo Dybala as part of any agreement. Rodriguez is currently valued at around €60 million.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Milan and Inter will go head to head to try to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho in January. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that it’s now down to the player himself to choose his eventual destination.
More Liverpool personnel are linked with a move to Serie A this morning as Corriere dello Sport claims that Inter are also interested in midfielder Lucas Leiva. The journal claims that nerazzurri boss Stefano Pioli wants the 29-year-old to arrive in time to join up with his winter training camp in Marbella on January 2nd.
Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone could be heading back to his homeland in January. Corriere dello Sport states that Palermo are talking to the Black Cats about a possible loan-deal for the 28-year-old.
According to Gazzetta.it, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still in pursuit of Roma defender Antonio Rudiger. The 23-year-old German international has been a target for the Blues since last summer.
Roma and Milan are the two clubs most likely to sign Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi. Corriere dello Sport claims the Serie A duo will beat off completion from the Premier League to secure the 21-year-old Dutchman.
Steve Mitchell @barafundler
