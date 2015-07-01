Manchester United target Felipe Anderson has told ESPN.br that he is now contented with life in Rome and is looking forward to trying to help his Lazio team win the Coppa Italia. The 23-year-old is having another consistent season in the Italian capital despite constant rumours linking him with a possible move to Old Trafford.



Having been instrumental in his side’s 2-0 first-leg Italian cup semi-final win over city rivals Roma, the Brazilian international told the portal that life was good and that he had no intention of moving away for the foreseeable future.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Nikola Kalinic has told Corriere dello Sport the reason why the Croatian international rejected a move to China. International colleague Milan Badelj told the journal that the former West Ham target had the desire to “remain in one of the biggest leagues in the world”.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus will pull out of the race to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams. The 22-year-old has also been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.



Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is the subject of attention of Juventus once again. Tuttosport states that the 28-year-old Serbian is also being monitored by Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.



