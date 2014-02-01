According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are set to tempt Spurs with a swap deal involving Argentine international Erik Lamela and Croatian star Marcelo Brozovic. The Nerazzurri see the 25-year-old Lamela as the perfect addition to their squad and believe that with only a year left on his current deal and the fact that the player is at odds with the Premier League club over surgery on a hip injury sustained in October, they can bring him to the San Siro.



Brozovic has failed to hold down a first-team spot under coach Stefano Pioli and the Italian’s will use him as bait to try to bring Lamela back to Serie A after a previous spell with Roma.Manchester United are also on the hunt for the 24-year-old whose believed to be valued at around £43 million.



Davy Klaassen. The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move to Everton this summer.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is set to be a Premier League bidding war for Lazio centre-half Stefan de Vrij. The 25-year-old has rejected a new deal in the Italian capital and Chelsea and Everton now lead the chase for his signature.



Milan wants to take Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent deal this summer. Corriere della Sera explains that the 23-year-old Spaniard, currently on-loan from Everton, has impressed club bosses since his arrival in January.



Juventus have their eyes on Liverpool target Inaki Williams. According to El Correo, the Athletic Bilbao star is now on the Bianconeri’s radar this summer despite claims by the player that he’s happy in Spain.



