Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in Genoa midfielder Diego Laxalt. The 24-year-old Uruguayan was one of the stand-out players during a disappointing campaign for I Grifone last season and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been monitoring the player’s progress.



According to Secolo XIX, Genoa boss Ivan Juric has declared that the player will not be sold during this transfer window but with club president Enrico Preziosi desperate to bring funds into the port side, if the right offer is put on the table he could be tempted to sell. The journal also states that the coach has already eyed up possible replacements including Newcastle’s Achraf Lazaar, Pescara’s Cristiano Biraghi and Napoli’s Ivan Strinic.



Preziosi is actually looking to sell the club as he continues to come under pressure from the hard line ultras at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. With both Roma and Fiorentina also showing interest in the former Inter Milan player it may be difficult for the patron to hang on to one of his star names. Laxalt’s versatility at playing either as a central midfielder of auxiliary left-back makes him a great proposition for any potential suitors.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Eliaquim Mangala to Juventus. Tuttosport writes that the 26-year-old Frenchman, who spent last season on-loan at Valencia is surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola with the Citizens looking to get back some of the €30M they paid Porto for his services in 2014.



Juventus continue to pursue Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. According to Corriere dello Sport, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would be willing to let the 23-year-old German leave if he can get his hands on a suitable replacement. The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Portuguese international Andre Gomes.



Roma have failed to secure a deal with Barcelona for Munir. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 21-year-old Spanish striker is a particular favourite of new sporting director Monchi but that the two parties are nowhere near reaching an understanding.



Gazzetta also states that Bologna and Atalanta remain the front-runners for Inter forward Rodrigo Palacio. The 35-year-old Argentine, who has also been followed by several Premier League clubs, is set to leave the Nerazzurri after five years at the club.



Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone is closing in on a move to Fiorentina. According to Violanews, the 21-year-old (son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego) has also been a summer target of Everton but the Tuscan side look to be ready to secure his signature ahead of the new season.

Steve Mitchell