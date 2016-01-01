According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are set to challenge both Liverpool and Chelsea for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. The 25-year-old Dutch international looks set to leave Southampton this summer despite the club’s best efforts to convince him to stay.



Having been given the captain’s armband at St Mary’s, the south-coast side wanted to assure the player that he would be a key figure in their plans next season but with reports consistently linking him to a £50m move to Anfield or Stamford Bridge, it seems as though the player’s head has been turned and an exit looks imminent. Inter are looking for defensive reinforcements with owners The Suning Group ready to splash the cash ahead of next season.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Leandro Paredes, is also wanted by both Juventus and Milan. Il Tempo suggests that the 22-year-old Argentine will be sold by the Giallorossi in the summer to come into line with FIFA Financial Fair-Play guidelines.





Marco Asensio. Tuttosport claims that the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder will now stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to try to claim a regular starting berth.





Juventus are set to miss out on Real Madrid defender Marco Asensio. Tuttosport claims that the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder will now stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to try to claim a regular starting berth.





Gazzetta dello Sport continues to focus on Jose Mourinho’s pursuit of Inter winger Ivan Perisic. The pink journal states this morning that the Portuguese tactician will table a €60 million offer for the 28-year-old Croatian with Inter looking to bring in Sassuolo frontman Domenico Berardi as a replacement.