One of Liverpool’s summer targets looks to have finally sorted out his future and is set to commit that future to his current club. Il Mattino writes that Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne is close to a contract renewal with his hometown club, finally ending speculation of where his future lies.



The 25-year-old Italian international has been stalling on a new deal at the San Paolo after problems arose over a proposed new pay deal. This coupled with a dispute over image rights alerted clubs around Europe that he may be available this summer. Premier League side Liverpool had already added the player to their radar but after last night’s 3-0 in the capital against Lazio, the journal claims that an agreement over his future is just a formality.



OTHER HEADLINES:



The Italian press have thrown more speculation over the future of Inter coach. The Italian tactician is under huge pressure after his side were beaten 2-1 by Crotone yesterday. Club owners, The Suning Group have made no secret of the fact that they would like Antonio Conte to take over in the summer.

Tuttosport claims that Manchester United have their striker shortlist for the summer down to two players. Torino frontman, who was on target once again in his side’s 3-2 win over Cagliari yesterday, is believed to top that list alongside Everton’s



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have thrown their hat into the ring in the race to sign Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona despite recently signing a new-deal at The Emirates but now the pink journal suggests the Serie A leaders are also in the hunt.



