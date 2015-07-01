The long saga surrounding the transfer of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie looks to be finally at an end. La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, writes that the 20-year-old Ivorian star, linked with a host of top European clubs this summer, has finally agreed a move to AC Milan.



With Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United seemingly turning their attentions elsewhere, the pink journal states that the Rossoneri have got their man after CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimo Mirabelli visited the players home to complete the deal. The same report now claims they will target another of Atalanta’s current crop of stars, full-back Andrea Conti believed to be valued at around €20M.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Fabinho. Calciomercato.com’s Nicola Balice writes that the Serie A champions have lined-up the 23-year-old should Alex Sandro depart for The Etihad this summer.



Napoli look set to fight it out with Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy. The 31-year-old is out of contract at The Etihad and has been told he will not be offered a renewal. Il Mattino writes that the Partenopei now faces a challenge from the French capital to secure his signature.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have also identified the goalkeeper they want to replace current number one Pepe Reina. The journal suggests that Bayern Leverkusen custodian Bernd Leno is now in pole-position to succeed the Spaniard.



​Gazzetta also writes that Milan have targeted Stoke City striker Marko Arnautovic this summer. The journal mirrors that of The Sun insisting that the Rossoneri will fight with PSG for his signature.



Steve Mitchell