Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne is believed to ready to undergo new contract talks with the club. Il Mattino reports that the 25-year-old will now sit down with his representatives and those form the club to try to come to an agreement.



These comments come in the light of yesterday’s claims in the UK media that Arsenal were planning to make a summer swoop for both Insigne and attacking full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. The Italian international’s future at the San Paolo has been in doubt for some time after the player’s new contract demands were rejected by club executives.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Andrea Belotti.





Arsenal also had scouts in place in Tuscany on Monday evening as Fiorentina took on Torino. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the player under observation was Toro’s Italian international striker

Kingsley Coman to Bayerm Munich to make an assault for Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez. The journal claims that 20-year-old Coman, who is currently on-loan in Bavaria, will make the move permanent for €40 million this summer.



Tuttosport believes that Juventus will use the sale of frontmanto Bayerm Munich to make an assault for Arsenal play-maker. The journal claims that 20-year-old Coman, who is currently on-loan in Bavaria, will make the move permanent for €40 million this summer.



Calciomercato.com has learned that Inter held secret talks with Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan last summer. Pasquale Guarro writes that Roma were prepared to accept the Nerazzurri’s €40 million offer for the 29-year-old Belgian international but changed their mind after the sale of Miralem Pjanic to Juventus.



Calciomercato.com has learned that Inter held secret talks with Roma midfielderlast summer. Pasquale Guarro writes that Roma were prepared to accept the Nerazzurri’s €40 million offer for the 29-year-old Belgian international but changed their mind after the sale of Miralem Pjanic to Juventus.



The agent of Claudio Ranieri has confirmed that there is interest from Serie A after his dismissal from Leicester City last week. Tuttosport writes that a return to his former club Fiorentina in the summer is a now a very real possibility.



The agent ofhas confirmed that there is interest from Serie A after his dismissal from Leicester City last week. Tuttosport writes that a return to his former club Fiorentina in the summer is a now a very real possibility.