Inter Milan are looking for midfield reinforcements ahead of Thursday’s deadline and the Nerazzurri have their eyes firmly fixed on the Premier League. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the Italian giants are ready to make a move for Moussa Sissoko who has failed to settle at Tottenham Hotspur.



The 28-year-old has been disappointing since arriving in North London last summer from Newcastle United and latest reports claim that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is open to his departure. The player is not a priority in the Argentine’s starting XI this term and Inter are ready to propose taking the Frenchman away from London as an alternative to Joao Mario.

Inter want Sissoko on an initial loan-deal with a view to making the move permanent next summer.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Keita Balde. The 22-year-old Senegalese international is set to depart the Eternal City this week with Juventus also monitoring the situation (Tuttosport).





Aleix Vidal. The 28-year-old, who has also been a summer target for Arsenal, is seen as an alternative to PSG's Serge Aurier, who should complete a move to Spurs this week (Gazzetta dello Sport).



Benedikt Howedes. The 29-year-old has also been interesting Liverpool but Tuttosport writes tha Juve chiefs are arranging a new meeting after the player was left out of last weekend's starting XI against RG Leipzig.



