According to latest reports in Italy, Juventus are ready to hijack Manchester United’s bid for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.



The 24-year-old is set to leave the principality at the end of the current campaign and a move to Old Trafford looked to be the sure bet.



The players agent is Jorge Mendes, who also represents United boss Jose Mourinho, but despite this Rai Sport claims that Mendes has been in contact with Bianconeri representatives and talks are now at an advanced stage.



Christian Eriksen. ESPN reports that the 26-year-old Danish international is considered untouchable by boss Mauricio Pochettino, despite being linked with a move away from North London.



One player Juventus will not be signing in the summer is Spurs midfielder. ESPN reports that the 26-year-old Danish international is considered untouchable by boss Mauricio Pochettino, despite being linked with a move away from North London.

OTHER HEADLINES:



In more Juventus news, the Old Lady are confident they can secure a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next week. The German international is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and his agent has promised the Italian side that they can have first refusal on his services (Gazzetta dello Sport).





In more Juventus news, the Old Lady are confident they can secure a deal for Liverpool midfieldernext week. The German international is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and his agent has promised the Italian side that they can have first refusal on his services (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Alisson Becker. The 25-year-old Brazilian has had an outstanding campaign with Liverpool thought to be in pole-position to grab his signature (Corriere dello Sport).





French giants Paris Saint Germain have reportedly joined the race to sign Roma goalkeeper. The 25-year-old Brazilian has had an outstanding campaign with Liverpool thought to be in pole-position to grab his signature (Corriere dello Sport).

Stephan El Shaarawy may be heading out of the Italian capital in the summer. Corriere dello Sport claims that although the 25-year-old was set to sign a contract extension until 2022, his recent loss of form has forced club officials to put negotiations on hold.



Roma frontmanmay be heading out of the Italian capital in the summer. Corriere dello Sport claims that although the 25-year-old was set to sign a contract extension until 2022, his recent loss of form has forced club officials to put negotiations on hold.



Former Milan star now Vice-Commissioner to the Italian football federation (FIGC) Alessandro Costacurta, has told Gazzetta dello Sport that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte remains his choice to be the new Head-Coach of the national team. Costacurta stated that his previous experience in the role means that he would be the favourite at this time.



Former Milan star now Vice-Commissioner to the Italian football federation (FIGC) Alessandro Costacurta, has told Gazzetta dello Sport that Chelsea bossremains his choice to be the new Head-Coach of the national team. Costacurta stated that his previous experience in the role means that he would be the favourite at this time.