According to reports in Italy, Juventus are set to challenge Manchester United for Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco. Tuttosport writes that the Bianconeri have now identified the 23-year-old Belgian international as one of their priority summer targets after their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso looks to have proven unsuccessful.



Carrasco is a versatile attacking midfielder who is also adept at playing in a more defensive role and for this reason coach Massimo Allegri has moved him to the top of his wanted list. Manchester United has also been linked with the player that the Spanish club consider unsellable, slapping a €110M release clause on one of their prize assets.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Manchester United have made contact with Roma midfielderover a possible summer move. The 29-year-old, who has been a long term target for Chelsea, is currently in dispute with the Giallorossi over a pay increase.



Another Roma player that is interesting Premier League clubs,has now entered the radar of Serie A champions elect Juventus. Tuttosport states that the 22-year-old Argentine, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is one of a number of options being assessed by Bianconeri chiefs.



​Juventus strikerhas been linked with a shock move to the Premier League. Le Foot claims that both Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to offer €100M for the 29-year-old who has scored 32 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady this season.