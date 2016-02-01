Paper Talk: Spurs & Arsenal wait for news on Colombian star; Former Chelsea target set for Sevilla
The future of Juventus wide man Juan Cuadrado remains uncertain. The 29-year-old Colombian has been the subject of huge speculation in recent weeks as with his stay in Turin possibly coming to an end. Premier League duo Spurs and Arsenal are understood to be in a North London battle to secure his signature and latest reports claim that Real Madrid have added their interest to his growing list of admirers.
Italian journal La Gazzetta dello Sport states that his departure from the champions could hinge on whether the Old Lady manages to secure the services of Lazio’s Keita Balde. The 22-year-old Senegalese international is also a wide player and Bianconeri chiefs see him as the alternative to Cuadrado. The former Chelsea man however, is adept at playing as either an attacking wing-back of full-back; an asset that appeals to both Pochettino, Wenger and now also Zidane.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Milan’s pursuit of Croatian striker Nicola Kalinic is entering its decisive phase. Having re-opened negotiations with the player, Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Rossoneri will try to convince Fiorentina to accept their €25M offer for a player they value at €30M.
Juventus boss Massimo Allegri has stated that Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro will stay in Turin. After last night’s ICC win over Roma, the Tuscan tactician told Premium Sport that the 26-year-old was fundamental to his plans despite reported interest from Chelsea.
Fiorentina are monitoring the situation with Palermo striker and Everton target Ilija Nestorovski and could look to bring him into the club as replacement for Khouma Babacar. The 24-year-old Senegal international has been linked with a move to Besiktas and has also been gaining interest from several Premier League clubs. (La Nazione).
Danish defender Simon Kjaer is closing in on a move to Sevilla. Gazzetta dello Sport states that the former Roma player, a one-time transfer target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, will choose the Spanish side over AC Milan and will complete an €11M move shortly.
