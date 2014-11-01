A Roma delegation, led by Sporting Director Frederic Massara, has headed to London to try to retun to Italy with two new loan deals in the bag. Sky Sport Italia has revealed that Chelsea winger Charly Musonda and his counterpart at Everton, Gerard Deulofea, are the two players in question.



In an exclusive interview with the channel on Thursday, Giallorossi coach Luciano Spalletti expressed his desire to strengthen the squad for the second-half of the campaign and that the club has reacted immediately by flying to England for the January sales.



MILAN TO RIVAL CHELSEA FOR 50 MILLION RATED FIORENTINA STAR



Federico Bernardeschi. The young Italian star is in high demand and the pink journal believes that La Viola are ready to insert a €50 million buy-out clause in his current contract. Blues boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the player and his club have been linked with a move for some time.





OTHER HEADLINES:



Franck Kessie. L’Eco di Bergamo claims the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder can leave the club for offers of around €35-40 million.





Simone Zaza is getting closer to joining Valencia. Corriere dello Sport states that the 25-year-old will head to Spain for a fee of around €16 million.





Francesco Acerbi. Tuttosport claims that the 28-year-old will head to The King Power this month to be replaced at the Neroverdi by Inter’s Andrea Ranocchia.





