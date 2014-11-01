Paper Talk: Roma visit Stamford Bridge in the January sales; Atalanta fix the price for Chelsea & Manchester United target Kessie
06 January at 10:18
A Roma delegation, led by Sporting Director Frederic Massara, has headed to London to try to retun to Italy with two new loan deals in the bag. Sky Sport Italia has revealed that Chelsea winger Charly Musonda and his counterpart at Everton, Gerard Deulofea, are the two players in question.
In an exclusive interview with the channel on Thursday, Giallorossi coach Luciano Spalletti expressed his desire to strengthen the squad for the second-half of the campaign and that the club has reacted immediately by flying to England for the January sales.
MILAN TO RIVAL CHELSEA FOR 50 MILLION RATED FIORENTINA STAR
Reports in this morning’s La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Milan will challenge Chelsea next summer to land 22-year-old Fiorentina playmaker Federico Bernardeschi. The young Italian star is in high demand and the pink journal believes that La Viola are ready to insert a €50 million buy-out clause in his current contract. Blues boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the player and his club have been linked with a move for some time.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Atalanta have fixed their price for Chelsea and Manchester United target Franck Kessie. L’Eco di Bergamo claims the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder can leave the club for offers of around €35-40 million.
West Ham United flop Simone Zaza is getting closer to joining Valencia. Corriere dello Sport states that the 25-year-old will head to Spain for a fee of around €16 million.
Leicester City are still in the hunt for Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi. Tuttosport claims that the 28-year-old will head to The King Power this month to be replaced at the Neroverdi by Inter’s Andrea Ranocchia.
Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic looks to have done a U-turn and could now be heading to the Chinese Super-League. The West Ham United target rejected a move to Tianjin Quanjian recently but according to Corriere dello Sport, the club managed by Fabio Cannavaro have offered the 28-year-old Croatian €15 million a season to head to the Far-East.
Steve Mitchell @barafundler
Steve Mitchell @barafundler
Share on