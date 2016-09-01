According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is still stalling on signing a new contract at the club. The 26-year-old Algerian international has reportedly received a new offer from the Partenopei for a five-year deal worth €2M-a-season but the journal states that he is still unsure on whether to put pen to paper.



Ghoulam, who is entering the final year of his current agreement, has been a long term target for Chelsea with boss Antonio Conte a huge admirer of the player. Having already tried to secure his arrival in the past two transfer windows, this news is sure to put the Premier League champions on red-alert once again.



It seems however, that the Blues will have to fight off competition from Germany with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also in the hunt for his signature. Tuttosport also claims that Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti will be willing to wait until next summer to take the player on a free-transfer and offer him a deal worth €5M-a-season.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Wesley Hoedt is on the verge of joining Southampton. According to Sky Sport, the 23-year-old Dutch international will arrive at St Mary’s for a fee of around £15.5M.



Lazio defenderis on the verge of joining Southampton. According to Sky Sport, the 23-year-old Dutch international will arrive at St Mary’s for a fee of around £15.5M.



Roma and Arsenal are set to go head to head for Colombian wing-back Juan Cuadrado. The 29-year-old is seen by the Giallorossi as an alternative to Riyad Mahrez with Corriere dello Sport also claiming that the Gunners are also in the hunt.



Roma and Arsenal are set to go head to head for Colombian wing-back. The 29-year-old is seen by the Giallorossi as an alternative to Riyad Mahrez with Corriere dello Sport also claiming that the Gunners are also in the hunt.



Inter and Juventus have lost out in the race for Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria. Tuttosport echoes the sentiments of The Sun in stating that the 29-year-old has already agreed a deal to join Barcelona.



Inter and Juventus have lost out in the race for Argentine midfielder. Tuttosport echoes the sentiments of The Sun in stating that the 29-year-old has already agreed a deal to join Barcelona.