Juventus have joined the race to sign new Brazilian striking sensation Vinicius Jr. Daily newspaper O Chute claims that the Serie A champions elect are ready to hijack any potential deal that Barcelona may have agreed for the 16-year-old Flamengo forward to bring him to Italy this summer.



Manchester United have also shown interest in the youngster who has reportedly already stated he would prefer a move to the Camp Nou rather than Old Trafford. The journal claims that the Catalan club are ready to pre-book the player but leave him in place at his current employer next season whereas Juve are believed to be keen to nurture him through their own youth academy.



OTHER HEADLINES:



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Borussia Dortmund has become the latest side to show an interest in Sampdoria striker. The 21-year-old Czech frontman is being courted by Juventus and Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United.



Wolfsburg claim that no club has yet tabled a satisfactory bid for Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez. The 24-year-old has been the subject of much transfer speculation with Arsenal and Inter Milan among his admirers. Gazzetta dello Sport writes however, that no offers of €22M have arrived to take the player away from Germany.



Italian press reports claim that West Bromwich Albion are continuing their chase for Inter striker Eder. Reports in Tuttosport also state that the Premier League side has tabled a €10M bid for the 30-year-old Italian international.



