Juventus and Inter are the front-runners for Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko as we enter the final hours of the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old French international has been told by Mauricio Pochettino that he is free to leave North London if the right offer is tabled and Italian sports daily Tuttosport believes that the two Serie A giants are in a race to get the deal over the line.



Both clubs want to take Sissoko on an initial loan-deal with a view to making the move permanent. The player has had an unsettled time since he joined Spurs from Newcastle United last summer and having invested nearly €40M in him, the London side want to eventually recoup some of that investment. Barcelona and West Ham United have also been mentioned as possible suitors.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Nani will undergo a medical today before completing a move to Lazio from Fenerbahce (Corriere dello Sport).



Fiorentina have rejected a €13M bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for Senegalese striker Kouma Babacar. Another offer is expected however before tonight’s deadline (Gianluca Di Marzio).



Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt looks set to remain at Genoa. The 24-year-old had been a target for Everton this summer but Secolo XIX writes that he will remain in the port city for the remainder of the season.





Achraf Lazaar but according to Sky Sport Italia, the Premier League side have now persuaded the 25-year-old to remain at St James’ Park for the rest of the campaign.



Galatasaray have entered the race for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan. The 30-year-old Turkish international is wanted on-loan back in his homeland but the Catalan giants want a direct sale for their player. Tuttosport also reports that Juventus could still make a last-minute bid.



